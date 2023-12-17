PICS: Four killed in KwaZulu-Natal N2 horror crash

Four people were killed in a horror crash on Saturday on the N2 near Fairbreeze. According to Samatha Meyrick from IPSS Medical Rescue, the collision occurred between two light motor vehicles and a truck.

“Paramedics arrived to a chaotic scene with multiple patients on scene. Two teenage patients sustained serious injuries and were transported to hospital by IPSS Medical Rescue. “A 12-year-old girl was found to have sustained critical injuries and was stabilised on scene by IPSS Medical Rescue Advanced Life Support paramedics before being airlifted by the Netcare911 helicopter to an appropriate trauma facility.” Meyrick said sadly four people sustained fatal injuries and were declared dead on scene.

A 12-year-old girl was airlifed to hospital. Picture: IPSS Medical Rescue It is believed two occupants from each of the cars passed away. In the first car the couple were believe to be in their 50s and in the second car a couple in their 20s died. “Our sincere condolences to the friends and family of those who lost their lives in this tragic incident.”

Four believed, aged between 20 and 50, lost their lives in the crash. Picture: IPSS Medical Rescue Meyrick said the South African Police Services (SAPS) were on scene and the roadway had been closed for a while to accommodate the helicopter to land. Last month, in another road accident, also on the N2 near Nyoni, six people were killed and nine others injured in a horror crash. The collision took place between a truck and a light motor vehicle.