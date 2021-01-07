PICS: Goat-eating African rock python rescued from Ladysmith kraal
DURBAN - An African rock python, weighing in at a whopping 40-something kilograms was removed from a homestead in the KwaZulu-Natal city of Ladysmith.
The Ladysmith Herald reported that Fanie Ciliers of Ladysmith Snake Removal trekked some 5km down the Tugela Valley area to catch the snake.
Cilliers joked that the walk to the snake was a lot easier than the walk back, with the massive reptile in tow.
"I received a call from the owner of the homestead, asking for help. The resident said the snake was feeding on his goats and has managed to corner the snake in a kraal," he said.
With his wife, Cilliers set off to find the snake. He had to park his car and the couple made their way to the kraal.
"Halfway up, Melissa decided to sit and wait for me. I managed to catch the snake quite quickly and made my way back. Walking to the vehicle was challenging," he said.
He said the snake was heavy and had urinated on him.
Melissa said the whole ordeal was "really funny" after her hubby had to remove his T-shirt thanks to the smell from the snake's urine.
"Imagine if the cops stopped us? How do we explain how Fanie ended up in his underwear?" she laughed.
Cilliers said the snake would be released into a local game reserve.
IOL