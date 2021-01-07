PICS: Goat-eating African rock python rescued from Ladysmith kraal

DURBAN - An African rock python, weighing in at a whopping 40-something kilograms was removed from a homestead in the KwaZulu-Natal city of Ladysmith.

The Ladysmith Herald reported that Fanie Ciliers of Ladysmith Snake Removal trekked some 5km down the Tugela Valley area to catch the snake.

Cilliers joked that the walk to the snake was a lot easier than the walk back, with the massive reptile in tow.

"I received a call from the owner of the homestead, asking for help. The resident said the snake was feeding on his goats and has managed to corner the snake in a kraal," he said.

With his wife, Cilliers set off to find the snake. He had to park his car and the couple made their way to the kraal.