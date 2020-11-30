Pics: Hawks say no stone was left unturned in investigation as syndicate bust over the weekend

Durban – The Hawks say suspects connected to the manufacturing and dealing in drugs have been arrested and will appear in court on Monday.

Spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said the suspects – aged between 27 and 54 – were arrested by Hawks members from Durban Serious Organised Crime Investigation assisted by the Special Task Force and Sars Customs.

In a statement, Mhlongo said Hawks members conducted a number of undercover operations before cracking the alleged syndicate.

The five were charged for manufacturing and dealing in drugs. Picture: SAPS

“In March this year, one of the suspects was arrested for manufacturing and dealing in drugs at Hillcrest. The drug laboratory was dismantled and police seized paraphernalia as well as heroin to the street value of approximately R1.6 million.”

He added members left “no stone unturned” in their investigation and on Sunday swooped on the suspects in Chatsworth and eManzimtoti.