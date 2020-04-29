PICS: Hawks swoop on Toti 'magic mushroom' lab

Durban - The police's elite crime-fighting unit, the Hawks, along with a multi-disciplinary law enforcement team have shut down a complex clandestine magic mushroom laboratory in Amanzimtoti, south of Durban.

Hawks KZN spokesperson, Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo, said on Tuesday, the joint team, made up of Durban Serious Organised Crime unit (SANEB), Crime Intelligence, Durban Metro Police and other law enforcement agencies, arrested a 38-year-old male for possession and dealing in drugs.

He said the team conducted an operation at Amanzimtoti area after information was received about a suspect who was dealing in magic mushrooms.

Police have shut down a complex clandestine magic mushroom laboratory in Amanzimtoti Picture: Supplied

"Police swooped in the suspect’s premises and a search was conducted. During the search members discovered the lab. Numerous species, in different stages of growth, were also discovered at the premises and subsequently confiscated," he said.

The estimated street value of the drugs is at least R448 000. The team also seized cash suspected to be proceeds of crime.

The suspect was arrested and charged accordingly. He is expected to appear in the Durban Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.