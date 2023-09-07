It’s been 19 days on Thursday, that some residents of Lotus Park in Isipingo have been without piped water. Resident Annalize Pillai said the water crisis was taking its toll on residents, especially the elderly folk.

“Residents are not coping as the struggle to carry buckets is taking its toll on the people, especially the elderly.” The affected areas include Lotus Park (phase 3), Aracuaria Road, Cocos Avenue. Pillai said there has been no clear indication as to when the water would return.

The water cuts is taking its toll on the elderly. Picture: Supplied “For now people are battling to source drinking water.” She said to date there have been about three water tankers from the eThekwini Municipality. “The rest of the water supply have been from a private company called Venpack who have been so amazing during this crisis.”

She said there were other residents seeking out sponsorships for drinking water. “It is heartbreaking to hear the cries of the people. Water is a basic human right and it is impossible to live like this. All we want is water back in our taps.” Another resident Vivek Moodley, said that the water cuts issue was ongoing and there needed to be a more sustainable solution.

“This problem started during the floods. There has to be permanent solution. For example steel pipes.” Moodley said he was part of the community trying to source drinking water. Residents are relying on private companies to supply water. Picture: Supplied “Water is a basic human right and we can’t expect people to drink water from flow bins. So we are trying to source water that people can drink.”

Moodley said it was sad how people were battling to carry 25 litres of water to their homes. “This is taking a toll of everyone.” The City told IOL that they were aware of the interruption of water supply in areas supplied from the Lotus Park Reservoir.

These areas include Ezimbokodweni, Lotus Park, Malukazi, Orient Hills, and uMlazi (Y and U section). eThekwini spokesperson Gugu Sisilana said the interruption is due to a recurring burst on the 300mm diameter pumping main to the reservoir. “Residents are urged to note that the terrain and location of the pipe is not easily accessible. This is due to informal settlements invading vacant land and building on the water servitude where the line is located,” Sisilana said.

“This poses a challenge to the City’s team to access the line.” She said in addition the Water Department team also recently had to abandon the site due to threats from community members in Malukazi whose dwellings were flooded when the burst occurred. Resident have praised Mark Gounder and Afzal Kassim who are instrumental in sourcing water. Picture: Supplied “The City is currently working hard to access the pipe so that water can be restored,” Sisilana said.