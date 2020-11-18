Pics: Jaws of Life used to free victims after tree crushes taxi

Durban – Two people were seriously injured after a tree collapsed onto a passing taxi on Trafford Road in Westmead just after 6am on Wednesday.

According to Rescue Care Paramedics spokesperson Rowan Scandroglio, medics arrived on the scene to find a tree had collapsed, crushing a passing taxi.

“The driver and a passenger were entrapped in the taxi and Rescue Care Advanced Life Support Paramedics worked to stabilise the patients while the Netcare 911 Rescue Unit together with the Durban fire department used the Jaws of life to cut the patients from the vehicle.

A close-up of the accident scene. Picture: Andreas Mathios, Blue Security

“Once free both patients were transported to hospital for the further care that they required.”

The events leading up to the incident are unknown. However, SAPS were on the scene and will be investigating further.