PICS: KZN Cogta MEC hands over water tank and fire engine to Ndwedwe community

DURBAN - KWAZULU-NATAL MEC for Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta), Sipho Hlomuka, this morning handed over a state-of-the-art fire-fighting vehicle and a water tanker to the community of Ndwedwe.

Speaking during the handover, Hlomuka said the handover was a major boost to the community and would greatly improve water access for residents and strengthen disaster management capacity.

Hlomuka stressed his department’s commitment to supporting municipalities in fulfilling their constitutional mandate of providing services to communities.

This rural municipality experienced a tragedy last year when five people died in a house fire in Mthebeni, Ward 11.

"Today’s handover is a significant milestone in our efforts to improve the safety of our communities and speed up the response time by our fire and rescue teams whenever they’re called upon," he said.