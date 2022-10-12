PICS: KZN cyclists raise nearly R200k for Durban’s St Theresa’s Home

Durban - A group of cyclists have raised nearly R200 000 for the St Theresa’s Home in Sydenham, thanks to their Jozi2Sea initiative. The team’s Kern Oakes said the group travelled up to Johannesburg and rode down to Durban, stopping at several areas along their eight-day, seven-stages route.

“We stopped over in Standerton, Volksrust, Newcastle, Ladysmith, Estcourt, Pietermaritzburg and arrived in Durban on Sunday, travelling over 660km per trip from one stop to the next,” he said. Oakes said the team has raised R170 000 through their Back-A-Buddy campaign. However, there were direct funds made to the home.

Picture: Supplied Oakes said it was an emotional trip. “But we were all in high spirits and there were lots of hugs and well wishes. Our WhatsApp group was also filled with emotional messages and people thanking us. Physically, we were sore, but we were all a lot better than we expected. We have sore legs and bums, but we feel awesome,” he said.

He explained that the riders in the group are all from different cycle clubs but joined forces to raise funds for the home, which provides residential care for children up to the age of 18 years. Oakes said it meant a lot for the cyclists to give back to the community.

Picture: Supplied “Some of us in the group have relatives that grew up in the home and for others, we grew up with home boys. St Theresa’s Primary School principal Greg Akkers also explained how the school assists and it was something we felt strongly about. We are looking into getting more involved,” Oakes said. He said the team was looking forward to growing the Jozi2Sea brand and challenging themselves to beat R200 000 next year.