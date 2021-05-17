PICS: KZN funeral parlour owner arrested for allegedly stealing a ’dome type’ coffin

Durban: A KZN funeral parlour owner is due to appear in the dock following allegations that he stole a coffin from another funeral parlour.

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said Ulundi detectives arrested the 50-year-old man on Saturday.

“The complainant, who is the manager at a known funeral services in Ulundi, alleged that, on May 13, the suspect who owns a funeral parlour came to her office and requested to buy a dome-type coffin on discount and was denied.

“She further alleged that the following morning on arrival at the office, she discovered that the storeroom was broken into.

Two grave anchor crosses were recovered.Picture: SAPS

“On checking she discovered that the dome coffin, a green runner and two grave anchor crosses were missing.

“A case was eventually opened at Ulundi police station for further investigation,” said Mbele.

Police recovered two runners. Picture: SAPS

Following a police investigation, the stolen items were recovered at the suspect's offices. He was immediately arrested and taken to Ulundi police station.

IOL