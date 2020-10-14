PICS: KZN government’s plan to enhance the lives of rural communities kicks into gear

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - The opening of the Nkongolwane River pedestrian bridge in Vryheid, KwaZulu-Natal, this week will ensure that more pupils will be able to get to school safely. The MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison in KwaZulu-Natal, Bheki Ntuli, said his department's key target was to provide safe crossing to pupils attending schools next to areas that are prone to flooding and crocodile-infested rivers. Speaking during the opening of the bridge on Tuesday, Ntuli said the department wanted to ensure that it continued to provide transport infrastructure to rural communities and roll out such projects to improve the standard of living for those in the province, especially those living in rural areas. Ntuli also inspected the multimillion-rand P34/3 road rehabilitation project, which is a strategic economic route for the province. The opening of the bridge and inspection of the P34/3 road was in line with the department's theme for this month - 'Together shaping the future of Transport'.

Officials standing on the Nkongolwane River Pedestrian Bridge in Vryheid. Picture: Mbuyiselo Ndlovu

The newly opened Nkongolwane River Pedestrian Bridge in Vryheid. Picture: Mbuyiselo Ndlovu

Nkongolwane River Pedestrian Bridge in Vryheid. Picture: Mbuyiselo Ndlovu

"The construction of the Nkongolwane Pedestrian Bridge commenced in May 2019 and was completed in September at an estimated cost of R 2.623 million, excluding design and supervision fees. The newly constructed infrastructure will serve the local communities and provide safe access to schools for pupils," he said.

To commemorate the International Day of the Girl Child, four female pupils from Shongololo Secondary School spent the day with MEC Ntuli during the October Month activities to learn more about the transport sector and construction industry. The pupils also accompanied Ntuli during a multidisciplinary law enforcement operation in Hlobane, outside Vryheid. During the law-enforcement operation, MEC Ntuli urged motorists to exercise extreme caution on the road and obey traffic regulations.

“We will be intensifying our road safety campaign throughout October Transport Month because we want to drastically reduce road crashes and fatalities. We are constructing roads and upgrading our roads to connect communities, so that they can access schools, clinics and economic opportunities. I was disturbed by the fact that 22 people died on our provincial roads this past weekend, therefore we will be intensifying our road safety campaigns to ensure that we reduce road carnages,” said Ntuli.