PICS: KZN police deployed to provide food, warm clothes to motorists trapped in snow

“Despite unfavourable flying conditions, police, working with other rescue and humanitarian entities, are braving the conditions to preserve life and deliver much needed basic services,” said Netshiunda. KwaZulu-Natal police have been deployed to provide assistance and warm food to motorists that are stuck on the N3 between Estcourt and Mooi River from Friday due to heavy snowfall. Photo: Se-Anne Rall/IOL Meanwhile, the disaster relief group, Gift of the Givers, said it was in communication with various organisations and people within its network in KZN to ascertain what assistance can be rendered. “We have loaded our vehicles with relevant supplies and have requested selected garages and business houses to provide hot drinks and snacks to motorists, their families and truck drivers who need the assistance,” said Gift of the Givers.

The humanitarian organisation said that at the moment, helicopters can't fly, tow trucks can't move, and alternative routes are gridlocked and blocked by substantial snow falls. “Graders are the only practical solution whilst waiting for the snow to melt,” said Gift of the Givers. This is the situation in Montrose on N3 to Joburg…some parts of N3 in KZN & FS are completely closed Van Reenen to Thukela…it now looks like the Alps 🫶![CDATA[]]>🏾 pic.twitter.com/exP6SqAwOV

— Manzini Zungu (@ManziniZungu_) September 21, 2024 To offer more assistance, KZN MEC for Transport and Human Settlements, Siboniso Duma, said his office has deployed a team of officers from the Road Traffic Inspectorate to assist motorists. “We are encouraged by the hard work and partnership between private and public emergency rescue services, who are assisting stranded motorists on various routes affected by the snow,” Duma said. Duma added that he was on the N3 to ensure that there’s strong coordination between intervention teams from Pietermaritzburg and Ladysmith regions.

In the Free State, the Commissioner of the Border Management Authority (MBA), Dr Michael Masiapato, warned motorists of the persistent snowfall in some ports of entry to Lesotho. "Given the situation, the BMA and stakeholders operating at the port, have taken a decision to close Sani Pass, Boesmansnek and Monontsha ports of entry for operations today until further notice," said Masiapato. "This precaution is taken to ensure the safety of travellers, tourists and officials, as the current conditions pose a significant danger."

Masiapato said travellers are advised to use Ficksburg port, Caledonspoort, Makhaleng as well as Maseru Port as alternatives to enter Lesotho. The snowfall has led to a closure of several roads along the N3 Toll Route from Estcourt in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands to Harrismith in the Free State. KZN MEC for Transport and Human Settlements, Siboniso Duma, said his office has deployed a team of officers from the Road Traffic Inspectorate to assist motorists. Supplied [email protected]