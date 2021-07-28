PICS: KZN Premier receives Covid-19 vaccine

DURBAN - KWAZULU-Natal’s ongoing vaccination programme has received a strong shot in the arm, after the vaccination of the province’s first citizen, Premier Sihle Zikalala. The premier, who got his jab yesterday at the Inkosi Mzondeni Hall at KwaMsane in Mtubatuba, joined the more than one million people who have been vaccinated in the province since the programme began in February this year.

Zikalala said he was pleased, through the vaccination, to have finally given his body the strength it would need to fight the virus. “It’s an opportunity I’ve been waiting for … for our age cohort to be vaccinated,” he said.

Premier Sihle Zikalala’s hands are sanitised before he gets the vaccine. Picture: SUPPLIED “We call on all the people of KZN to vaccinate. They must register on the electronic vaccination data system. We have more than 200 vaccination centres across KZN,” Zikalala said. The premier re-iterated the government’s concerns about the reluctance of some senior citizens to get vaccinated.

“We take note of the fact that the elderly are not responding as envisaged in other parts of the province. But here in Umkhanyakude, we have surpassed the target for those of age 60 and above. We request that young people when they come to vaccinate, they must also bring their mothers, grandmothers, fathers and grandfathers. It is a responsibility we all have. We must protect our lives, and those of our loved ones. It is the responsible thing to do. Premier Sihle Zikalala rolls up his sleeve Picture: SUPPLIED

“After getting vaccinated, I think I can confirm with certainty that there is no problem at all with the vaccine. And everyone can vaccinate. That is the message we want to send to all people of KwaZulu-Natal.” Also getting the jab today was the mayor of Mtubatuba, councillor Veras Ngcamphalala, as well as other community leaders.

Premier Sihle Zikalala receives the Covid vaccine. Picture: SUPPLIED Zikalala said: “We are also emphasising that we want leaders in our respective districts to also take responsibility of encouraging people, and organising them to go and vaccinate. That is what we are appreciating with the leadership of Umkhanyakude. The mayors, councillors, our traditional leadership have been very helpful in spreading the message and encouraging people to vaccinate. We appreciate that. And it needs to continue.” Over the past 24 hours, the province has had 1 246 new cases of Covid-19, taking its tally to 387 646. There are currently 20 517 active cases, while the number of fatalities stands at 11 478. There have been 354 605 recoveries.