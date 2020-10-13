PICS: KZN prison boss Mnikelwa Nxele barred from entering office upon return to work

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - Despite being given permission by an arbitrator to head back to work this week, KwaZulu-Natal Correctional Services Commissioner was once again denied entry to his offices in Pietermaritzburg this week. On Monday, Mnikelwa Nxele, was greeted by heavily armed guards, dressed in black, who told him that he was not allowed to enter the property. The guards are believed to work for the department's special unit and according to Nxele, are based in Mpumalanga and have no jurisdiction in KZN. The guards allegedly told Nxele that they were instructed by Correctional Services National Commissioner, Arthur Fraser. They reportedly served Nxele with another letter of suspension.

The armed guards at the entrance. Picture: Screengrab

The armed guards at the entrance. Picture: Screengrab

The armed guards at the entrance. Picture: Supplied

However, Nxele argued that he did not have to take orders from juniors and eventually left the offices after the heated exchange and consultation with his legal representatives.

In an interview with IOL, Nxele said the issue of his suspension has been going on since January last year.

Since then, Nxele has been involved in a back-and-forth battle to get his job back.

Each time, Nxele is placed on suspension and when that suspension date draws near, he is issued with another letter of suspension.

He claimed that the matter began when he lifted the lid on an employee who made irregular claims for subsistence and travel between 2009 and 2010.

Nxele said the employee was dismissed but later reinstated.

He said he believed that there was a plot to get rid of him.

“I just want to do my job and there are people who think they are above the law,” he said.

IOL