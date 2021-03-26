PICS: KZN SAPS on the hunt for murderous criminals who escaped police custody

DURBAN: Police in KwaZulu-Natal are on the hunt for two suspects who escaped from custody this afternoon. The pair are wanted on a number of charges including murder and illegal firearm possession. Province police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said a case of escaping from lawful custody had been opened for investigation at Durban Central SAPS. "It is alleged that this afternoon at 2.15pm, two prisoners who were waiting to be sentenced today escaped. The first is 24-year-old Mboniseni Brian Shozi, who has been charged with five counts of murder, attempted murder, possession of illegal firearm and ammunition. The second suspect is Thobani Collen Shozi, aged 26, who faces charges of murder, attempted murder, two counts of possession of illegal firearms and ammunition," Mbele said.

Two suspects escaped police custody. They are wanted on murder and other charges. Picture: Supplied

She said their crimes were committed in Mariannhill in October 2017.

"The suspects are still being sought by police. We are also appealing to the members of the community to assist regarding the whereabouts of the suspects. They must contact their nearest police station or Crime Stop on 08600 10111," she said.

Meanwhile, police are appealing to the community in locating another wanted suspect, 21-year-old Nkululeko Luyanda Mngadi from the Ndabazensangu area in Melmoth.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said a warrant of arrest had been issued by the court.

"It is alleged that on February 20, Nkululeko Mngadi and Mzwenkosi Sibongiseni Shandu were at the Vuma area outside Eshowe when they had an argument. Mngadi withdrew his knife, fatally stabbing Shandu. A murder case was opened at Eshowe police station for investigation. Mngadi left the area after the incident and it is believed that he might be hiding in Melmoth," she said.

Anyone who may know of his whereabouts should contact Detective Sergeant Zakalala on 078 017 5663/035 473 4220 or Crime Stop 08600 10111.

