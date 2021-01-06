PICS: KZN’s Midmar Dam overflows

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal's Midmar Dam is overflowing. Umgeni Water's Shami Harichunder said the dam began spilling on Wednesday following an estimated 140mm rainfall in its catchment over the past six days and overflows from upstream Mearns Weir in Mooi River.

He said the overflow was good news for Albert Falls Dam as spills from Midmar made their way there.

“Albert Falls, currently at a low of 32%, has now begun slowly increasing and could reach 34% by week’s end. Full-to-capacity Midmar Dam, presently at close to 101%, will also improve the amount of water available in the Mgeni system, which supplies the water needs of about 80% of eThekwini, all of uMgungundlovu, all of Msunduzi and parts of Ugu," Harichunder said.

The last time the Midmar Dam overflowed was in April 2020.

He said in March 2020, the levels of other dams in the Mgeni System were: