A Durban motorist who attempted to stop his car from rolling by standing in front of it has been left injured, paramedics said.

According to Prem Balram, the spokesperson for Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA), the 40-year-old’s car began rolling on Acacia Street in Trenance Park in Verulam on Wednesday. He said it was suspected to be handbrake failure. “A resident contacted our operations centre requesting assistance for a man who was trapped between his silver Renault Scenic and a low lying wall.

“Reaction Officers and RUSA Paramedics were immediately dispatched and on arrival, discovered the male seated next to his vehicle. “A neighbour provided first aid prior to the arrival of RUSA members and controlled the bleeding on his left leg.” Balram said it was established that the injured male was standing next to his vehicle when it started to roll downhill.

“He stood in front of the car and attempted to bring it to a stop. The man sustained a laceration to his left left. Picture: RUSA “He was dragged a few metres before the vehicle knocked into a wall. “His legs were pinned between both objects.

“Neighbours provided assistance and pushed the vehicle off him.” Balram said he sustained a laceration to his left leg. “He was treated for his injury on scene but declined further medical intervention.”