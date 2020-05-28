PICS: MECs conduct oversight visits at KZN schools ahead of June 1 re-opening

Durban - As thousands of Grade 7 and 12 pupils prepare to head back to school on Monday, various departments in KwaZulu-Natal have been hard at work ensuring that the resumption of the 2020 school year goes ahead without a glitch. On Thursday, MECs travelled to all parts of the province, conducting oversight visits at schools and ensuring that Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) had been delivered to school management. MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs Nomusa Dube Ncube visited schools in the uThukela District. Dube Ncube visited the Woodford Primary School and Ekwaluseni High School in the Okhahlamba Municipality and the Mpumelelo High School and Phumalanga Primary School in Estcourt. "We are in a particularly critical time for Covid-19 and I think that is understood by all those who are concerned. We are also concerned about the young people’s lives. The visit was to ensure that we make informed decisions to minimise danger and protect the lives of our teachers and pupils," she said.

MECs also visited schools in Mkhambathini and in Amajuba where the inspected classrooms.

MEC for Health in KZN, Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu said that was impressed by the level of innovation on the side of the school management. She further commended teachers and staff for their efforts thus far.

"It shows that where there is a will there is always a way. The involvement of parents through school governing bodies was amazing. Judging from the few schools that we visited we can confidently say that Amajuba District is ready for teaching and learning," she said.

Meanwhile, the DA has called on KZN Education portfolio committee chairperson, Jomo Sibiya, to urgently convene a meeting between representatives of the Department of Education (DoE) and teacher unions in the province following a scathing attack on the department.

According to KZN spokesperson on education, Dr Imran Keeka, the unions' claims were concerning.

"All of these allegations must be tested. If verified, strong steps must be taken to hold those accountable for any lapse in upholding regulations. Equally, if unions’ claims are found to be unsubstantiated, there must be repercussions for those using this as an opportunity to yet again halt our children’s access to education," he said.

Spokesperson for the Department of Basic Education in KZN, Kwazi Mthethwa said the department had procured PPE stock for schools that will last for the month of June.

"Each school's stock will depend on the size of the school. We have procured thermometers, sanitiser, pumps, masks and face shields. Each pupil will be given two face masks and teachers will be given the face shields so that pupils will be able to hear and understand what the teacher is saying in class," he said.