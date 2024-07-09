PICS: Mobile classes delivered to Seatides school following devastating tornado

Learners at Seatides Combined School have been encouraged to not lose focus after the school suffered infrastructural damage caused by a mini tornado that hit parts of the KZN North Coast last month. The KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Education Sipho Hlomuka together with the head of department, Nkosinathi Ngcobo, conducted a site visit to Seatides Combined School in Tongaat on Tuesday, July 9, the first day of the third term.

Part of the site visit was to assess the storm damaged school. Department of Education spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said it was announced that all matric pupils would be accommodated at Anton Lembede MST Academy while the school is being repaired. “This is also to ensure that learners get curriculum support especially for subjects that require specialist classrooms.

Pupils will learn in mobile classrooms as repairs are under way. Picture: KZN Education. “Mobile classrooms have been delivered by the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education to the school to ensure that teaching and learning is not affected as the third terms begins.” During his visit Ngcobo motivated learners to stayed focused despite what has befallen their school. An aerial view of the mobile classrooms at Seatides Combined School. Picture: KZN Education. Hlomuka echoed the same sentiments, saying “your future is important, we want to see all of you achieve great results”.

“We are here to support you and wish you well as you commence with the first day of the third term.“ He said it was smooth sailing on the first term in the province. Total devastation. Picture: KZN Education. More than 12 people have died in the devastating storm and over 1 200 were left homeless.