PICS: motorist drives car through shop door

Durban - One person was treated for minor injuries after a vehicle crashed through a shopfront at a shopping centre in Salt Rock, on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast. "One person sustained minor injuries and has been attended to by paramedics. No further injuries were reported on scene," said Paul Herbst of Medi Response KZN.

Story continues below Advertisement

A person was injured after a car crashed through a shopfront in Salt Rock, on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast. Picture: Medi Response KZN A person was injured after a car crashed through a shopfront in Salt Rock, on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast. Picture: Medi Response KZN

A person was injured after a car crashed through a shopfront in Salt Rock, on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast. Picture: Medi Response KZN A person was injured after a car crashed through a shopfront in Salt Rock, on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast. Picture: Medi Response KZN In a separate incident, a 31-year-old man was injured in a shooting on Skippie Botha Road in Sonlandpark, Vereeniging. "ER24 paramedics arrived to find the man lying in the veld, surrounded by several security officers. Medics assessed the man and found that he had sustained a serious gunshot wound to his leg, leaving him in a severe condition," said ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring.

Story continues below Advertisement

He said the man was treated and provided with advanced life support before being transported to a provincial hospital under the supervision of the local authorities. He said the exact details surrounding this incident are unknown, but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations. IOL