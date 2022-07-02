PICS: motorist drives car through shop door

Durban - One person was treated for minor injuries after a vehicle crashed through a shopfront at a shopping centre in Salt Rock, on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast.
"One person sustained minor injuries and has been attended to by paramedics. No further injuries were reported on scene," said Paul Herbst of Medi Response KZN.
Rachel Venniker to miss historic Durban July ride after freak accident
Bail for man who shot ‘robber’ he says tried to steal his cellphone in Durban’s Florida Road
Firefighters, emergency services recall extraordinary work during July unrest
Investigation launched into crash involving MyCiti bus
Thirteen people injured as taxi rolls on N2
In a separate incident, a 31-year-old man was injured in a shooting on Skippie Botha Road in Sonlandpark, Vereeniging.
"ER24 paramedics arrived to find the man lying in the veld, surrounded by several security officers. Medics assessed the man and found that he had sustained a serious gunshot wound to his leg, leaving him in a severe condition," said ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring.
He said the man was treated and provided with advanced life support before being transported to a provincial hospital under the supervision of the local authorities.
He said the exact details surrounding this incident are unknown, but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.
IOL