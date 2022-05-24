PICS: N11 near Amajuba closed, after two killed in multiple truck crash

Durban - Two people have been killed in a horror crash on the N11 at the Amajuba Pass on Tuesday morning. KZN Emergency Medical Services spokesperson, Robert Mckenzie said the crash involved three trucks.

“Tragically two people sustained fatal injuries. “EMS, together with several private ambulance services have treated a further two people. Two others were taken to hospital when three trucks collided. Picture: Supplied. “One patient has serious injuries and the other with minor, and both have been taken to hospital,” he said.

Mckenzie said the cause of the crash was unknown and subject to an SAPS investigation. “The roadway remains closed due to the obstruction,” he said. On Monday, three people were killed in a head-on collision on the N2 near Amatikulu River.

