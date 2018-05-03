Durban - Nonkanyiso Conco aka "Mrs Zuma" graduated with a diploma in journalism at Rosebank College in Durban on Thursday.

Conco came under the spotlight last month after news broke that she had given birth to former president Jacob Zuma’s child.

Conco, who reportedly checked into a Durban hospital as “Mrs Zuma”, gave birth to the youngest Zuma son on April 12 - Zuma's birthday.

Conco, 24, is expected to become Zuma's 7th wife, with lobola paid, but no plans have been released on the wedding.

Conco, a former presenter at Pietermaritzburg-based uMgungundlovu FM, hails from Thornville.

She attended Haythorne High School in Woodlands, Pietermaritzburg, and did a business course at Varsity College in the same town, said her former colleagues at the station.

Her close friends said she had bragged of being in a romantic relationship with Zuma, who she referred to as uBaba (father), since 2013.

It is believed that she now resides at the Zimbali estate.

IOL