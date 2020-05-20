PICS: Passenger killed, 5 others injured in fatal KZN crash
Durban - One person was killed and five others injured when a vehicle veered off the road and into a sugar cane field on the R614 near Bhamshela on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast on Wednesday.
IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson, Paul Herbst, said the driver of the bakkie allegedly lost control of the vehicle while exiting a bend.
"The vehicle veered off the road and into a sugar cane field, colliding with a cement structure, ejecting six occupants. Two passengers sustained critical injuries and three moderate. One passenger sustained fatal injuries. IPSS Medical Rescue paramedics, with the assistance of Lenmed paramedics, worked together to stabilise the injured, before being transported to various facilities," he said.
In a separate incident, two people were injured when the vehicle that they were travelling in, overturned in Hilton in the KZN Midlands.
KwaZulu Private Ambulance Services spokesperson, Craig Botha, said p aramedics quickly assessed the scene and found that tw occupants sustained minor injuries.
He said t he patients were treated on scene and one of the two was transported to hospital for further treatment.
IOL