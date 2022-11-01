PICS: Police bust foreign national with R800k drugs in Durban CBD

Durban - A foreign national is expected to line up in the dock charged with possession of drugs valued at R800 000. KwaZulu-Natal police said the bust was made on Monday evening on Dr Pixley Ka Seme Street in the Durban CBD.

Police spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said officers from Provincial Drug and Firearm Unit acted on information that a foreign national was packaging drugs from a flat. Police seized two 1kg packages of crystal meth. Picture: SAPS “The team proceeded to the identified flat and a sting operation was successfully executed.

“The operation resulted in the arrest of the 36-year-old man,” she said. Police seized 93 ziplock packets of crystal meth weighing 247.9 grams. Picture: SAPS Police said the man was found in possession of crystal meth, cocaine powder, ecstasy tablets, glass pipes and an undetermined liquid. “The recovered drugs are valued at R800 000,” Gwala said.

The suspect was detained for contravention of the Drugs and Drug Trafficking Act, as well as dealing and possession of drugs. Last month a man was nabbed with R2.2 million worth of cocaine at King Shaka International Airport. The Hawks said the man was arrested before he could board a flight to the Philippines.

According to Hawks spokesperson, Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo, police received information from Crime Intelligence about a suspect who was driving from Johannesburg to King Shaka International Airport. Ricardo Miguel Da Silva Gaspar faces charges of drug trafficking. Police said the drugs were concealed in his luggage.