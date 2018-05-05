Durban - The South African Police Service (SAPS) in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday appealed to the public to help identify a number of people in connection with the violence after a soccer match at Moses Mabhiba Stadium in Durban last month.

The SAPS KwaZulu-Natal provincial task team is investigating a case linked to the violence which occurred at the Moses Mabhida Stadium following the soccer match between Kaiser Chiefs and Free State Stars on April 21, Brigadier Jay Naicker said.

"The investigating team, in conjunction with the senior public prosecutor, have released images of persons who we believe can assist them in the investigation. We are appealing to those captured on these images to please contact the investigating officers immediately.

"We are also appealing to members of the public who are in a position to identify these individuals to also contact Captain Reddy on 082-458-5630 or Detective Warrant Officer Mlungwana on 082-662-7764. All information will be treated with the strictest confidence and those who wish to remain anonymous can do so," Naicker said.

African News Agency/ANA