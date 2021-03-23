PICS: Residents of unsafe Westcliff flats say they deserve to live in dignity

Durban - Westcliff flat resident Manuel Ozborn is of the firm belief the municipality should live up to its promises and afford them a dignified place to live with their families. Ozborn, who was born and raised in what are commonly known as the Bangladesh flats, said the 126 flats were in a poor condition. “These flats are more than 50 years old. Over the years, there have been no maintenance whatsoever. The walls are cracking, roofs have cracks and when it rains, flats get flooded. There has been no upgrade in the piping or electrical.” He said he and the other residents have been trying to maintain the flats on their own. “When my grandfather died, I began living in the flat and have raised my family here in this one bedroom and kitchen.

“Some families have about 9 people living in one flat. At the time, there were promises that they would be moved to bigger RDP houses but it never materialised.”

Ozborn said people had no choice and nowhere to go, so nine people shared one bathroom and slept in a one bedroom.

“There are thousands of people who live here.”

He said in addition, there were no playgrounds for children.

“There are thousands of children who live here and they are forced to play on the road, which is extremely dangerous.

“We don’t want government to just give us the title deeds to our homes. We want them to live up to their promises to give us a dignified home to live in.”

Ozborn said residents at the council flats in Shallcross were recently given aluminium windows, new geysers and tiles for their bathroom.

“What about us? How much longer do we have to wait?”

eThekwini Municipality’s Spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the units are currently being sectionalised in preparation for transferring ownership to existing tenants.

“The surveyor is currently on site for various survey related aspects, while Province is in the process of sourcing a planner who will satisfy planning aspects of the process.

“Once these are satisfied and approved, the process will be transferred to conveyancers, who will then arrange for registration of transfer at the Deeds Registry Office.

“Title deeds will then be issued once transfer has taken place. As highlighted it is not easy to estimate time lines in this case, as most processes are effected outside the control of the Municipalities. The City and all involved stakeholders understand the resident’s frustration and will do its best to speed up the process.”

