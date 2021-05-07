PICS: Six arrested, drugs valued at R780 000 seized KZN raids

DURBAN - POLICE in KwaZulu-Natal have arrested six suspects and recovered drugs worth hundreds of thousands of rand in operations around the province this week.

In the most recent operations, police arrested two men, aged 19 and 32 and confiscated 672 capsules of heroin and 119 pieces of rock cocaine.

Provincial SAPS spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala, said officers from the Provincial Drug and Firearm Unit followed up on information about two men dealing in drugs in Cairn Park.

"The targets were identified and the police officers pounced on them. A search was conducted and police recovered heroin and rock cocaine. The men were arrested for dealing in drugs Police also recovered R729," Gwala said.

She added that the estimated street value of the recovered drugs is R32 060.

In a separate operation, two suspects, aged 22 and 31, were arrested at a flat in Acutt Street.

Gwala said police recovered 140 plastic wrappings of cocaine powder and five ziplock plastic packets containing cocaine powder.

"The total value of the recovered drugs is R58 000. The men were arrested and a follow-up investigation led police to Victoria Embankment where 6000 empty blue and clear capsules were found abandoned. The capsules were destined to be packed with heroin. The estimated street value of the recovered capsules is R8 000," Gwala said.

Gwala said in an operation in Plessislaer, a man was arrested for drug possession after police seized several bags of dagga from a property.

"The dagga was seized and weighed 39.150 kg. The estimated street value of the recovered dagga is R300 000. A 27-year-old suspect was arrested for being in possession of dagga," Gwala said.

Another operation in Osizweni led to the arrest of a 41-year-old man for dealing in drugs.

Gwala said police acted on information regarding a suspect that was in possession of drugs and they proceeded to B Section in Osizweni. A search was conducted at the suspect’s residential premises.

"Upon searching the house, police recovered 7740 mandrax tablets. The total value of the recovered drugs is R350 000," she said.

