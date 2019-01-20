DURBAN - Three cyclists were injured, one critically, when a minibus taxi crashed into them on the M4 in Durban on Sunday morning, paramedics said. Netcare 911 paramedics responded at 7.20am to reports of a crash on the M4 southbound just before the M27 Umdloti off-ramp, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said.

"Reports from the scene indicate that three cyclist were struck down by a minibus taxi. One of the cyclists sustained critical injuries and was treated on [the] scene by an advanced life support paramedic. Two other cyclists sustained moderated injuries."

Once stabilised, the patients were transported to hospital by ambulance for further treatment. All necessary authorities were on the scene, Herbst said.

African News Agency (ANA)