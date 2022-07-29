PICS: Three pupils killed, 13 injured in Inanda crash

Durban - The Department of Education in KwaZulu-Natal has expressed concern after three pupils were killed and 16 more injured when a taxi rolled over in Inanda, north of the city late on Thursday afternoon. Reaction Unit spokesperson, Prem Balram, said the brakes on the minibus failed and it ploughed into five pedestrians. He said the taxi then overturned.

“One of the passengers contacted our offices. The only information she could provide regarding the location of the accident was that it was in the vicinity of a Shembe Church near Inanda Dam. She was severely injured and could not provide a pin drop to the location. “Reaction Officers and Rusa medics were dispatched in the direction of the Inanda Dam while the controller on duty made several calls to emergency services and obtained a location in Matabetule in Inanda. The information was forwarded to first responders,” Balram explained. He said emergency teams from various ambulance service as well as eThekwini Fire & Rescue Services and the South African Defence Force worked to stabilise the 13 people who were hurt.

“Three primary school learners were fatally injured. One of the deceased was trapped under the wreckage of the overturned white Toyota Hiace. Firefighters utilised a high-pressure lifting bag to elevate the taxi and remove the body of the child,” Balram said. Three pupils were killed in a taxi crash in Durban. Picture: Rusa

According to witnesses, the taxi was travelling down a steep road when its brakes failed. The driver veered into an unpaved road when he struck five primary school learners who were returning home. The mini bus then crashed into a boundary wall before it overturned resulting in the passengers’ injuries. The injured were transported to hospital by various ambulances. It is alleged that the taxi’s brakes failed as it came hurtling down a road, crashing into pedestrians, leaving 3 dead. Picture: Rusa

It is alleged that the taxi’s brakes failed as it came hurtling down a road, crashing into pedestrians, leaving 3 dead. Picture: Rusa “This is a tragedy. We are pained by this unfortunate situation. We send our sincere condolences to families of the deceased, and we pray for a speedy recovery to the injured,” said KZNDOE spokesperson, Kwazi Mthethwa. In Gauteng, a Meyerton High School Grade 11 pupil was killed after he was knocked while trying to board a bus.

