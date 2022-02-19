PICS: Truck crashes into Lamborghini Gallardo in Phoenix

Durban - Traffic came to a standstill on the R102, near Phoenix on Saturday morning when a truck crashed into a Lamborghini Gallardo. Reaction Unit SA's Prem Balram said the vehicle was extensively damaged.

"Members of Reaction Unit South Africa were called out to the scene by passing motorists at approximately 11am. On arrival, the Lamborghini Gallardo was located on the right emergency lane. It is alleged that a truck travelling next to the sports car suddenly veered into its lane, resulting in the collision," he said. Balram added that no injuries were reported. A quick Google search reveals that the luxury vehicle retails for between R1 million and R3 million. A Lamborghini was damaged in a crash in Phoenix on Saturday. Picture: RUSA A Lamborghini was damaged in a crash in Phoenix on Saturday. Picture: RUSA

A Lamborghini was damaged in a crash in Phoenix on Saturday. Picture: RUSA Earlier, KwaZulu-Natal EMS said two people were killed in a crash in the Harry Gwala district in southern KZN. KZN EMS said medics at the scene treated at least 13 more people at the scene for critical and serious injuries before being taken to hospital. It said the cause of the smash was not known, and police were investigating.