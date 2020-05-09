PICS: Two killed after trucks collide, burst into flames at the Mtunzini toll plaza

Richards Bay - The N2 was closed on Saturday afternoon at the Mtunzini toll plaza near Richards Bay in KwaZulu-Natal after two people died when a fuel tanker and another truck collided and burst into flame, paramedics said.

Netcare 911 paramedics responded soon after 1pm on Saturday afternoon to reports of a collision on the N2 near the Mtunzini Toll Plaza on the KwaZulu-Natal North Coast, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said in a statement.

Picture: Netcare 911





Reports from the scene indicated that two trucks, one of them a tanker transporting a flammable liquid, had collided. Both trucks overturned on the road, effectively blocking to N2 completely.

Both trucks had subsequently caught alight and were completely destroyed. Once the fire and rescue services had doused the flames, an assessment was done by an advanced life support paramedic who found that both the drivers of the trucks had burned to death in the crash.