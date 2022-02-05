PICS: Two learners killed, six injured in PMB crash

Durban - Two learners were killed and six others injured when the taxi they were travelling in, crashed in Pietermaritzburg on Friday. "According to preliminary reports, the school children were on their way from school when a minibus taxi they were travelling in lost control and rammed into a truck and turned over,“ said spokesperson for the Department of Education in KwaZulu-Natal, Kwazi Mthethwa.

He said two school children were declared dead on the scene and six sustained serious injuries and were taken to nearby hospitals for medical attention. "Witnesses said the driver of the minibus taxi was visibly drunk when the accident took place. He was arrested immediately and will be appearing in court on Monday," he said. Mthethwa added that local police said an investigation has been launched into the accident.