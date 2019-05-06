Durban - Two people died and another was injured when two cars collided head-on in Durban on Sunday afternoon, paramedics said. Netcare 911 paramedics responded at about 1pm to reports of a crash on the R603 at Umbumbulo, near Eston, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said.

Reports from the scene indicated that two cars were involved in a head-on collision. Paramedics assessed the scene and found that an adult man from the one car had died, as well as an adult woman from the station wagon.

An adult man who had also been in the station wagon was transported privately to hospital prior to the arrival of emergency services.

The Netcare 911 rescue technicians and Durban fire and rescue services had to use the "Jaws of Life" to free the bodies of the deceased, Herbst said.

Picture: Netcare 911

Picture: Netcare 911





African News Agency/ANA