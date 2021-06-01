PICS: Two people killed in horror crash as van leaves N3 highway and lands on Brickfield Road

DURBAN – Two people were killed after the driver of a light delivery vehicle with passengers in the back, lost control on the N3 freeway and landed on Brickfield Road last night.

According to Garrith Jamieson, an advanced life support paramedic, the accident took place just after 7pm.

“KZN VIP Medical Paramedics arrived on the scene to find total carnage. A light delivery vehicle with passengers in the back lost control on the N3 freeway before overturning multiple times and ejecting most of its passengers before coming to rest on its wheels.

“The driver, a male in his thirties was found severely entrapped in his vehicle. He had sustained fatal injuries and there was nothing more paramedics could do for him and he was declared deceased on the scene.

“A female passenger in her twenties was also found with fatal injuries and there were nothing more paramedics could do for her and she was declared deceased on the scene.

TWO people were killed and seven injured. Picture: Garrith Jamieson

Jamieson said seven others sustained critical injuries and were stabilised on the scene by multiple Advanced Life Support Paramedics before being rushed to a nearby Durban hospital for the further treatment that they required.

KZN police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala confirmed a case of culpable homicide was being investigated by Sydenham SAPS.

“It is alleged that yesterday at 6.35pm, a bakkie lost control and crashed on the N3 east bound, Brickfield off ramp. Two people were declared dead at the scene while others were rushed to hospital for medical attention. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated.”

IOL