PICS: Woman killed in early morning crash on Durban's N2 highway

Durban - A woman was killed and f our others seriously injured in a crash on the N2, just after Umhlali on the Durban north coast on Thursday morning.

IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson, Paul Herbst said a vehicle was travelling northbound on the highway when it rear-ended a truck.

The vehicle then veered out of the control and a passenger was ejected from the vehicle.





Emergency crews at the crash scene on the N2 Picture: Supplied







Herbst said when emergency teams arrived at the scene, they found that four occupants sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious, unfortunately a female was ejected from the vehicle and sustained fatal injuries.





"T he front passenger that sustained serious injury was still trapped in the wreckage, IPSS Medical Rescue's rescue personnel used the jaws of life to free her from the wreckage while under the care of advanced life support paramedic," Herbst said.













Herbst said the truck driver was unharmed.





Meanwhile, two people were injured when a bakkie and a taxi collided in Vryheid.





The taxi wreckage from the crash in Vryheid Picture: Supplied







Kwazulu Private Ambulance Services responded to the crash and the injured were treated at the scene before being rushed to hospital for further care.





