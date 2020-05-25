PICS: Worker killed, three others injured in Inanda wall collapse
Durban - A worker was killed and three others seriously injured after a wall collapsed onto them in Inanda, in Durban on Monday.
IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson, Paul Herbst, said members of their Search and Rescue unit along with Life Response and police rushed to the area just after 10am.
" It is believed that workers were busy with building a boundary wall when the structure gave in. Three workers sustained injury and one suffered fatal injuries. SAPS K9 Search & Rescue dogs were used to search the collapse structure to ensure no one else was trapped beneath the rubble," Herbst said.
KZN police spokesperson, Colonel Mbele confirmed that an inquest docket was opened.
She said the men were digging for space to build a garage next to a house when the retaining wall from the neighbour's property collapsed onto the workers.
"The deceased was 30-years-old. His body was recovered from the rubble and handed over to Inanda SAPS. A search was conducted for the deceased's fellow colleagues by K9 Dante. An inquest docket has been opened," Mbele said.
IOL