PICS:Three caught red-handed stealing Eskom cables in Umkomaas

Durban - Three people who were allegedly caught red-handed stealing cables in Umkomaas are due to line up in the dock. Police said in the first incident, on Monday afternoon at around 6pm, Umkomaas police officers and a private security acted on information regarding a group of suspects who were stealing copper cables.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The team proceeded to Zuba area in Umkomaas where a group of men was spotted cutting and removing copper cables.” SUSPECTS face charges of tampering with essential infrastructure. | SAPS A police spokeswoman said the suspects aged between 37 and 39 were immediately arrested. She said police seized a vehicle with equipment belonging to Eskom worth R20 000 and copper cables, which belonged to the eThekwini Municipality.

“The recovered copper cables are valued at R60 000.” The suspects face charges of charges of tampering with essential infrastructure and possession of stolen property. In a separate incident, Umkomaas police officers received information about a suspect who was allegedly in possession of stolen copper cable at the Ilfracombe Railway line.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Police proceeded to the scene and a 33-year-old suspect was found in possession of stolen copper cable.” The property was positively identified as the property of Eskom and was valued at R3 000. “He was charged for damaging essential infrastructure as well as possession of stolen property.”

Story continues below Advertisement