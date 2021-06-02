PICTURES: As temperatures plummeted and snow fell, KZN berg turns into winter wonderland

Durban - Residents living near the KwaZulu-Natal Drakensberg Mountains in Underberg woke up on Tuesday morning to snow capped mountains and icy conditions .

Sani Pass which connects KZN to the mountain kingdom of Lesotho was snow white on Tuesday while places like Gooderson Drakensberg Gardens Golf & Spa Resort resembled a winter wonderland.

This after a cold front moved over the province bringing with it cold and wet conditions.

The SA Weather Service predicted snowfall of between 5cm and 15cm over Lesotho and the southern Drakensberg mountains.

Snow capped mountain in the Drakensberg after snow fell on Monday night. Picture: Umphafa Berg Tours.

While snow fell in the berg, other parts of KwaZulu-Natal were battered with heavy rainfall, which had authorities on high alert.

No serious damage was reported on Wednesday.

The SA Weather Service had advised small stock farmers and the public of the eastern Free State to provide shelter for their animals.

Snow on the tree tops at the Gooderson Drakensberg Gardens Golf & Spa Resort. Picture: Gooderson Drakensberg Gardens Golf & Spa Resort.

“Light snowfalls are expected over the high-lying areas of Clarens, Fouriesburg, Ficksburg and Memel which can cause slippery roads, especially on the R712, and should the accumulated snowfall reach 1cm or more, this section of road could be closed. Therefore the public is advised to avoid these areas and to rather stay home — and indoors if possible.

“Heavier snowfalls may occur over Phuthaditjhaba, where the community is advised to take the necessary precautions to stay warm and dry in the safest manner possible.”

Snow near Sani Pass. Picture: Sani Pass Tours.

Temperatures had expected to drop significantly over KZN from this week especially over extreme western parts — including the Harry Gwala, uMgungundlovu and uThukela district municipalities.

Parts of KZN resembled a winter wonderland. Picture: Sani Pass Tours.

IOL