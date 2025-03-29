Independent Online
Pietermaritzburg Cash-in-Transit Heist: One guard shot, police launch manhunt

A security guard was shot and wounded in a brazen cash-in-transit heist in KZN on Friday. Picture: KZN Private Ambulance

Published Mar 29, 2025

Share

Police in KwaZulu-Natal said they were searching for at least 10 suspects linked to a brazen cash-in-transit heist in Pietermaritzburg on Friday. 

The armoured vehicle was forcibly stopped and bombed along Edendale Road. 

Police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said: "It is reported that the suspects accosted a cash-in-transit vehicle, shot one security guard, robbed them of their firearms before stealing an undisclosed amount of money."

KwaZulu Private Ambulance Service said they responded to reports of a shooting that involved the bombing of a CIT vehicle.

"On arrival, paramedics rendered immediate medical attention to stabilize a patient who had sustained a gunshot wound," said spokesperson Craig Botha. 

He said the patient was transported to a nearby hospital for further medical attention.

Earlier on Friday, three suspects linked to CIT heists dating back to 2021 where killed in a shoot-out with cops in the Reservoir area. 

There has been a spate of cash-in-transit heists in KZN in recent months. 

According to the latest police crime statistics, KZN is leading the country with the most amount of cash-in-transit heists reported over three months. 

