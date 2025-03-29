Pietermaritzburg Cash-in-Transit Heist: One guard shot, police launch manhunt

Police in KwaZulu-Natal said they were searching for at least 10 suspects linked to a brazen cash-in-transit heist in Pietermaritzburg on Friday. The armoured vehicle was forcibly stopped and bombed along Edendale Road.

Police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said: "It is reported that the suspects accosted a cash-in-transit vehicle, shot one security guard, robbed them of their firearms before stealing an undisclosed amount of money." KwaZulu Private Ambulance Service said they responded to reports of a shooting that involved the bombing of a CIT vehicle. "On arrival, paramedics rendered immediate medical attention to stabilize a patient who had sustained a gunshot wound," said spokesperson Craig Botha.

He said the patient was transported to a nearby hospital for further medical attention. Earlier on Friday, three suspects linked to CIT heists dating back to 2021 where killed in a shoot-out with cops in the Reservoir area. There has been a spate of cash-in-transit heists in KZN in recent months.