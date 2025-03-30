Pilot safely lands light aircraft on a Durban beach after engine problems

A pilot has been commended for making a safe emergency landing after the light aircraft he was flying experienced engine problems near Virginia Airport on Saturday. At 11.16 am, the Aeronautical Rescue Coordination Centre (ARCC) was alerted on the early warning network that a light aircraft with two men onboard — an instructor pilot, 28, and a trainee pilot, 18 — was flying a training flight from Pietermaritzburg to Virginia Airport. The aircraft was experiencing engine problems in the vicinity of Virginia Airport and appeared to be unable to make the runway.

National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) Durban coxswain Lorenzo Taverna-Turisan said Virginia ATC (Air Traffic Control) was monitoring the pilot, and confirmed that he would not make it to the runway and needed to make an emergency landing on the nearby beach. The ARCC coordinated an emergency response. The SA Police Service, Police Search and Rescue, NSRI Durban, eThekwini Fire and Rescue Services, Ensure Security, Netcare 911 ambulance services, ALS Paramedics, Search and Rescue South Africa (SARZA) and Virginia ATC authorities responded. “Virginia ATC confirmed that the aircraft had landed on the beach in the vicinity west of Virginia Beach, and the pilot confirmed that there were no injuries,” Taverna-Turisan said.

Arrangements were being made for gate access to the beach. An NSRI 4x4 rescue vehicle assisted in getting the rescue crew to the scene. Police, Fire and Rescue Services and SARZA 4x4 rescue vehicles also assisted. ALS Paramedics make their way to the light aircraft crash near Virginia Airport on Saturday. “The aircraft was found safely on the beach but threatened by the incoming Spring high tide,” Taverna-Turisan said.

“The two pilots, shaken but in good spirits. They were transported to Virginia Airport.” He said emergency services attended the scene and removed the aircraft from the beach. Taverna-Turisan stated the Accident and Incident Investigations Division (AIID) is investigating the incident.

“ARCC are commended for coordinating the emergency response, and the swift response of all involved is commended,” Taverna-Turisan said. “The pilot has been commended for making the safe emergency landing.” ALS Paramedics Medical Services spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said paramedics met with the eThekwini Fire Department and made their way to the closest access point and then walked some kilometres to gain access to where the incident had occurred.

“All occupants in the plane sustained no injuries,” Jamieson said. Empire Protection Services added that no civilians were injured during the incident. “Members of SARZA together with Empire Protection Services, assisted the aircraft owner to move the aircraft to higher ground. A decision to move off the scene was made as the tide started setting in for the safety of all involved,” Empire Protection Services said.

A training flight from Pietermaritzburg to Virginia Airport experienced engine trouble near Virginia Airport and had to make an emergency landing. Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, on March 11, IPSS Medical Rescue received a notification from the ARCC that a light aircraft had declared an emergency following engine problems, and would be making an emergency landing on the Tinley Manor beach. IPSS Medical Rescue, KwaDukuza Municipality lifeguards, KwaDukuza Fire Department and Netcare 911 responded and arrived after the emergency landing. “Fortunately, the pilots had done a fantastic job, walking away unscathed and no apparent structural damage to their aircraft,” said IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Samantha Meyrick.