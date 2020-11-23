Pinetown serial rapist receives six life terms + 35 years

Durban – A 25-year-old KwaZulu-Natal man who promised women casual work and then raped and robbed them has received 6 life terms. Tumelo Khiba of KwaDabeka was convicted and sentenced in the Pinetown Regional Court. The court heard how Khiba had been terrorising women in the Pinetown CBD from October 2016 to January 2017. “Khiba used to lure his unsuspecting victims from the Pinetown CBD promising them casual jobs,” said police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele. “He would take them into the bushes near Manors residence outside Pinetown where he would rape and rob them of their belongings.”

Mbele said Khiba’s youngest victim was 17 and the oldest was 23.

She said the last incident took place on January 10.

“The accused requested a 17-year-old victim accompany him to a shop to buy a uniform for his daughter.

“He lured the victim to the bushes near Manors residence where he raped her and robbed her of her cellphone and cash.

Mbele said the accused was arrested the following day along Old Main Road in Pinetown where he used to stalk his victims.

“DNA analysis was conducted and he was successfully linked to 11 other rape cases committed in the same area.”

Mbele said Khiba remained in police custody until the finalisation of his trial.

IOL