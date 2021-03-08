Pinetown woman fatally stabbed in neck during a home invasion

Durban - Police are investigating a case of murder and house robbery after a woman was killed and her husband assaulted during an alleged home invasion in Pinetown on Monday morning.

According to KZN police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala, it is alleged that around 8am on Monday, unknown suspects entered the house on Mariannhill Road and held up the couple.

“A male was allegedly tied up and stabbed on the right thigh and assaulted.

“A 51-year-old woman was found with a wound on the neck and was declared dead at the scene.

Gwala said Pinetown SAPS are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.