Pinetown woman fatally stabbed in neck during a home invasion
Durban - Police are investigating a case of murder and house robbery after a woman was killed and her husband assaulted during an alleged home invasion in Pinetown on Monday morning.
According to KZN police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala, it is alleged that around 8am on Monday, unknown suspects entered the house on Mariannhill Road and held up the couple.
“A male was allegedly tied up and stabbed on the right thigh and assaulted.
“A 51-year-old woman was found with a wound on the neck and was declared dead at the scene.
Gwala said Pinetown SAPS are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.
According to Garrith Jamieson, an advanced life support paramedic, KZN VIP Medical Paramedics together with Meditech Ambulance Service arrived to find that a woman believed to be in her fifties had been fatally stabbed during an alleged home invasion.
“Despite efforts by Advanced Life Support Paramedics to resuscitate the lady her injuries were to severe and she was declared deceased at the scene.”
IOL