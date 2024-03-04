Pink Eye in eThekwini: What to know and how to avoid it

With a Pink Eye outbreak confirmed in eThekwini, KwaZulu-Natal Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane, is urging people to seek immediate treatment if they suspect that they may have contracted Pink Eye. At the weekend, Simelane said at least 161 cases have been confirmed within the eThekwini district.

She said said last month, 55 cases were confirmed at Clairwood Hospital, 50 and KZN Children's Hospital, 39 and the Cato Manor Community Health Centre, 15 at McCord Hospital and two at Halley Stott Clinic. WHAT IS PINK EYE? The inflammation of the conjunctiva — a membrane that lines the eyelid and eyeball.

Small blood vessels in the conjunctiva become swollen and irritated and this cases the white part of the eye (sclera) to appear pink or red. Pink eye is most often caused by a viral infection, also known as viral conjunctivitis, which is highly contagious. WHAT CAUSES PINK EYE

– Viruses. – Bacteria. – Allergens.

– A chemical splash in the eye. – A foreign object in the eye. – In newborns, a blocked tear duct.

– Contact lens use. – Fungi. – Certain diseases.

HOW CAN I PREVENT PINK EYE? – Don't touch your eyes with your hands. – Wash your hands often.

– Use a clean towel and face cloth daily. – Don't share towels or face cloths. – Change your pillowcases often.

– Throw away old eye cosmetics, such as mascara. – Don't share eye cosmetics or personal eye care items. – Schools should allow infected children to remain in school once any therapy is implemented, except when viral or bacterial conjunctivitis is accompanied by systemic signs of illness.

– Infected students should refrain from attending school if they are unable to avoid close contact with other students. HOW CAN I TREAT PINK EYE? According to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, antibiotics and/or eye drops can help shorten the infection time and help to reduce spread.

A warm face cloth over the eyes can also provide relief to the infected eye — don't use the same face cloth for both eyes. Simelane urged those who have symptoms not to sit at home, but to visit their nearest clinic. “During the era of Covid-19, we had developed a number of habits that promoted good hygiene, such as regular hand washing with soap and water or sanitiser. Those are some of the things we need to re-orient ourselves with,” Simelane said.