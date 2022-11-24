Pit bull attacks in SA: Eastern Cape toddler mauled in third attack in less than seven days

Durban – A one-year-old child has been mauled to death in a pit bull attack in the Eastern Cape, bringing the tally of maulings across the country to three in less than one week and at least five incidents in November. The “Daily Dispatch” reported that the East London toddler was certified died at the Frere Hospital on Wednesday. The dog belonged to a family in the community. The provincial health department has yet to comment on the attack.

On Sunday, two children were attacked by the dogs. In Gatesville, three pit bulls were stoned and stabbed before being set alight by angry residents. It is alleged they had attacked a young girl in the community who was rushed to hospital for urgent care.

Earlier in the day, three-year-old Keletso Saule was mauled to death by two pit bulls in the Free State. Their owner, Lebohang Pali, has since been released on R300 bail. He was charged with offences related to the Animals Amendments Act. “Sowetan Live” reported that two Mpumalanga siblings, 2 and 14 years old, were attacked by pit bulls. They had to be taken to hospital. According to their mother, a man who saw the attack rescued the children.

Just days before, Bloemfontein SAPS shot dead a pit bull that jumped over the wall and mauled an 8-year-old boy. Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thabo Covane said the dog escaped from its enclosure and got into the yard where the boy was. The City of Cape Town and Cape Animal Welfare Forum are appealing for calm – and responsible dog ownership. The City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, said in the wake of numerous attacks, it is the City’s position that no animal is inherently dangerous or violent. “The real problem is how dogs are raised and trained by their owners, but also inter-breeding which affects the temperament of a dog. Furthermore, this issue is not pit bull specific,” he said.

