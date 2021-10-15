Pitbulls turn on their Phoenix family - mom, dad and son attacked

Durban - A Phoenix family is in recovery after coming under attack from their pair of pitbulls on Thursday night. KZN VIP Medics who responded to the call for medical assistance, said that a mother, father and their 11-year-old son were attacked by their male and female pitbull in Sportpark, Phoenix.

It is believed that the family were returning home from a visit with their grandmother when the incident happened. “The 11-year-old son entered the premises first, while the father was locking the driveway gate. He suddenly heard his son screaming in the yard. As he ran towards his son he saw their one year old male pitbull viciously attacking the boy,” a statement by KZN VIP Medics said. The female pitbull who had recently given birth to a litter of pups, also launched an attack on the mother of the child.

“The landlord, who heard the screaming, came to the assistance of the family. Using aggressive force, the father, together with the landlord separated the pitbulls. The father was also bitten in the attack,” the ambulance service said. It is not known what triggered the attack. The three victims were treated by KZN VIP Medics for moderate injuries and transported to a medical facility for further medical treatment.