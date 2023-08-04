Plan accordingly: Here’s your load shedding schedule for the weekend

Stage 3 will be implemented from 4 pm on Friday until 5 am on Saturday. Thereafter, Stage 1 load shedding will be implemented from 5 am until 4 pm. This pattern, Eskom said, will be implemented daily until further notice.

Eskom said load shedding Stages 1 and 3 will be implemented over the weekend.

The utility explained that with breakdowns currently at 15 901MW of generating capacity, the generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance is at 4 014MW.

In a statement on Friday, Eskom said over the past 24 hours, a generating unit at Camden power station had returned to service.

"In the same period, a generating unit at Matla and two generating units at Camden and Kriel power stations were taken offline for repairs. The delay in returning to service of a generating unit at Kendal and two units at Tutuka power stations is contributing to the current capacity constraints," said Eskom interim spokesperson, Daphne Mokwena.