Plan accordingly: Here’s your load shedding schedule for the weekend

Eskom said load shedding Stages 1 and 3 will be implemented over the weekend.
Stage 3 will be implemented from 4 pm on Friday until 5 am on Saturday. Thereafter, Stage 1 load shedding will be implemented from 5 am until 4 pm. This pattern, Eskom said, will be implemented daily until further notice.
The utility explained that with breakdowns currently at 15 901MW of generating capacity, the generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance is at 4 014MW.
In a statement on Friday, Eskom said over the past 24 hours, a generating unit at Camden power station had returned to service.
"In the same period, a generating unit at Matla and two generating units at Camden and Kriel power stations were taken offline for repairs. The delay in returning to service of a generating unit at Kendal and two units at Tutuka power stations is contributing to the current capacity constraints," said Eskom interim spokesperson, Daphne Mokwena.
Mokwena further appealed to the public to reduce demand, especially between 5 pm and 9 pm.
IOL