Planned water disruptions in eThekwini: These are the places that will be affected

The central and southern regions of eThekwini, KwaZulu-Natal will see a planned stoppage in water service on Tuesday, October 1 from 5am to 4pm.
“The municipality would like to notify the public of the planned interruption of water supply in the areas supplied by the south coast augmentation pipeline.
“The planned interruption is to complete maintenance of the electrical medium voltage new South Coast Augmentation booster pump station,” the eThekwini municipality said.
Here are the areas that will be affected:
- Central Reservoirs
- Isipingo Beach Reservoir
- Isipingo Beach
- Isipingo Beach
- Isipingo Hills
- Isipingo Rail
- Orient Hills
- Prospecton Industrial
- Umlazi-T section
- Isipingo Rail Reservoir
- Isipingo Rail
- Malaba Hills
- Reunion
- Umlazi-V
- Umlazi Mission A
- Lotus Park Reservoir
- Ezimbokodweni
- Lotus Park
- Malagazi
- Malukazi
- Orient Hills
- South Reservoirs
- Ekuhlengeni Psychiatric Hospital
- AECI African Explosives & Chemical Industries
- Garden Lots Ezimbokodweni & Southgate Industrial Park
- Athlone Park
- Lewis Drive Amanzomtoti Cbd
- Almond, Kingsburgh, Lower Illovo
- Doonside
- Illovo, Illovo Beach
- Panorama, Panorama Park
- Umgababa, Amagcino Umgababa
- Mgobhozini
- Mfume, Kwakhanyile Mfume
- Kwasoni, Mashiwase, Nkwali
- Kwasoni, Mashiwase, Nkwali
- Lovu (Smithfield)
- Lovu, Bhekulwandle Kwamakhutha
- Kwamakhutha, Mkhazini
- Mbongotwini Ezimbokodweni
- Adams K1 and K2
- Fakazi, Kwamgendwa, Ohlongeni, Ekuphileni, Mahlathini
- Adams K3 and K4 Adams Mission
- Umnini
- Magabheni, Ehlanzeni, Thoyane
- Umkomaas
- Umkhomazi
- Craigeburn, Amahlongwa, Amalundi, Crowder Farm
- Quarry Scottburgh
IOL