Plans afoot to return mortal remains of ANC struggle veterans to KZN

The African National Congress (ANC) is preparing to host homecoming ceremonies for six struggle heroes whose remains will be buried in South Africa. It forms part of government's plans to repatriate the mortal remains of South African freedom fighters who lost their lives in Zambia and Zimbabwe during the Apartheid regime.

"A Provincial Repatriation Task Team, working with Umkhonto Wesizwe Liberation War Veterans has been meeting with families of our struggle heroes to plan homecoming ceremony activities," explained ANC provincial secretary, Bheki Mtolo. On Saturday, ANC provincial chairperson, Siboniso Duma, said the ceremony will reflect on the life brave freedom fighter, Ablon Bafana Duma. “Originally from Umzumbe under Tolomane Mnyayiza Region, this national hero lost the lower part of his arm in a parcel bomb explosion in Manzini. This was before his deployment to Zimbabwe,” Mtolo said.

"He is credited for his underground operations in the 1960s that involved the blowing up of electric pylons and railway tracks. He eventually died in Zimbabwe after surviving many attacks." Other freedom fighters whose mortal remains will be repatriated to KwaZulu-Natal are; - Judson Diza Khuzwayo, born in Adams Mission and grew up in KwaMashu. He died in a car crash in Zimbabwe in 1985.

- Balugile Shembe from Musa Dladla Region and died in Zimbabwe in 1990. - Sipho Mdletshe from Chesterville was part of Luthuli Detachment. He died in Zambia in 1988. - Luckyboy Ngubane also known as Gcina Buthelezi, from Lamontville, died in 1988 of natural causes. He was also part of Luthuli Detachment.

- Artwell Zikhali died of natural causes in Zambia on October 5, 1987. In September, a ceremony was held for 42 freedom fighters whose remains were brought back to SA.