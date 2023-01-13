PMB family discover rock monitor hiding under tv cabinet

Durban - Imagine watching your favourite television show and hearing a strange noise, only to find a rock monitor lizard hiding under your television cabinet. Well, that was the case for a Pietermaritzburg family who called snake catcher Dean Boswell to their home on Thursday at around 10:30pm.

Story continues below Advertisement

Boswell said: “I was called out by residents saying that there was a big lizard in their lounge. “I went there and was directed to the TV unit against the wall. I listened and could hear something moving around behind it. Dean Boswell with the lizard. “We moved the TV and other items off the wall unit and moved it away from the wall. I couldn't see anything, only to discover it had moved underneath the wall unit.

“The gentleman who also lived there was helpful and moved the unit while I lay flat on the floor to see what it was. Then a piece of the tail came out, and I saw it was a rock monitor lizard, a fair sized one at that. “I managed to grab the tail, and with the other guy lifting the wall unit, I managed to get it out safely.” Boswell said the lizard appeared scared and just wanted to hide.

Story continues below Advertisement

“It wasn't aggressive. And don't pose a threat to people. However, a bite to a person would be very painful as they have extremely strong Jaws and often will hang on and not let go.” Boswell said rock monitors are common, but not as common as water monitors. “They do end up in people's yards. And in an attempt to get away run into the house. They are a protected species.”

Story continues below Advertisement