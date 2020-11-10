PMB man jailed for five years over partner's death after kinky sex

Durban – A Pietermaritzburg man, who was found guilty of negligently causing the death of his partner, was jailed for five years. Shaun Kara Ranchod, now 56, was initially charged with the murder and rape of Premawathie Ramdhin, 61, in 2016. According to POST Newspaper, the couple had tried to spice up their sex life with a plastic bottle in 2016. They reported Ranchod had inserted the bottle into Ramdhin’s vagina and the bottle disappeared and efforts to remove it caused her to bleed to death. During his evidence, Ranchod told the court on the day of the incident Ramdhin invited him into her home for sex.

He said at some point Ramdhin gave him a bottle which he inserted into her vagina. He said it was not the first time they had used objects and had used a banana and a candle.

He told the court he lost control of the bottle and Ramdhin began bleeding. He alleged she asked him to leave the room.

This week, NPA director of Public Prosecution in KwaZulu-Natal, Advocate Elaine Zungu, confirmed the sentence, adding Ranchod had been acquitted of the rape charge.

“The accused in the matter, Shaun Kara Ranchod was charged with murder and rape. However, after all the evidence had been led in court, the court was not satisfied that there was sufficient evidence to prove the charges that had been preferred against the accused and therefore found the accused guilty of culpable homicide instead of murder.”

“The court found that the State had been unable able to prove that the accused had acted intentionally at the time the offence was committed, but found that he had been negligent at the time the offence was committed. For the culpable homicide he was convicted on, he was accordingly sentenced to an effective term of 5 years only for the death of Ramdhin.”

