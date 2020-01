Police arrest suspect in Zinhle Muthwa murder









Zinhle Muthwa's body was found at the side of a road in Umbumbulu on the KZN south coast Durban - Police have arrested a 30-year-old man in connection with the murder of Zinhle Muthwa (29) whose body was found at Ndaya Reserve in Umbumbulu on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast on New Year's Day.

Muthwa's body was found next to the road with head injuries and bruises all over her body. According to police, she also sustained a gunshot wound to the head.

Police provincial spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala said acase of murder was opened at Umbumbulu SAPS for further investigation.





"On January 4, Umbumbulu detectives led by the station commander followed up information regarding the suspect involved in the murder. The 30-year-old suspect was traced and arrested in the Umbumbulu area after an intensive investigation," she said.





Gwala said a firearm suspected to be used in the commission of an offence was also confiscated by police. He is expected to appear in the Umbumbulu Magistrates’ Court on Monday.





KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula welcomed the arrest of the suspect and praised the investigative team for their dedication in arresting the suspect.